Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1839 G "Visit to the Dresden Mint" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse Thaler 1839 G "Visit to the Dresden Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse Thaler 1839 G "Visit to the Dresden Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (60) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1839 "Visit to the Dresden Mint" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 293 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1839 G "Visit to the Dresden Mint" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
6444 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1839 G "Visit to the Dresden Mint" at auction Solidus Numismatik - May 21, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8688 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1839 G "Visit to the Dresden Mint" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1839 G "Visit to the Dresden Mint" at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1839 G "Visit to the Dresden Mint" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1839 G "Visit to the Dresden Mint" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1839 G "Visit to the Dresden Mint" at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1839 G "Visit to the Dresden Mint" at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1839 G "Visit to the Dresden Mint" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1839 G "Visit to the Dresden Mint" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1839 G "Visit to the Dresden Mint" at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1839 G "Visit to the Dresden Mint" at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1839 G "Visit to the Dresden Mint" at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1839 G "Visit to the Dresden Mint" at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 24, 2019
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1839 G "Visit to the Dresden Mint" at auction Solidus Numismatik - December 16, 2018
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date December 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1839 G "Visit to the Dresden Mint" at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2018
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1839 G "Visit to the Dresden Mint" at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1839 G "Visit to the Dresden Mint" at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1839 G "Visit to the Dresden Mint" at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1839 G "Visit to the Dresden Mint" at auction Künker - February 2, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1839 G "Visit to the Dresden Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1839 "Visit to the Dresden Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

