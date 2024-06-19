Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1839 G "Visit to the Dresden Mint" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1839
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (60) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1839 "Visit to the Dresden Mint" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 293 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
6444 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8688 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
