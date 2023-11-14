Thaler 1828 S "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1828 "Mining" with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 828 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,500. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

