Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1828 S "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1828
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1828 "Mining" with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 828 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,500. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (6)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (23)
- London Coin Galleries (1)
- Negrini (2)
- Nomisma (3)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rhenumis (2)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- WAG (5)
Seller Negrini
Date October 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
373 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
123
