Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1828 S "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse Thaler 1828 S "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse Thaler 1828 S "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1828 "Mining" with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 828 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,500. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (6)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (23)
  • London Coin Galleries (1)
  • Negrini (2)
  • Nomisma (3)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (5)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1828 S "Mining" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1828 S "Mining" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
733 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1828 S "Mining" at auction Negrini - October 1, 2022
Seller Negrini
Date October 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
373 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1828 S "Mining" at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1828 S "Mining" at auction Negrini - November 14, 2021
Seller Negrini
Date November 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1828 S "Mining" at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1828 S "Mining" at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1828 S "Mining" at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1828 S "Mining" at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1828 S "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1828 S "Mining" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1828 S "Mining" at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1828 S "Mining" at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1828 S "Mining" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 26, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1828 S "Mining" at auction Nomisma - July 30, 2020
Seller Nomisma
Date July 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1828 S "Mining" at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1828 S "Mining" at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1828 S "Mining" at auction Katz - April 30, 2020
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1828 S "Mining" at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1828 S "Mining" at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1828 S "Mining" at auction Nomisma - February 13, 2020
Seller Nomisma
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1828 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

