Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1828 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1828
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (255)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1828 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4457 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place April 20, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins of History
Date February 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
