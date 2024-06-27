Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1828 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse Thaler 1828 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse Thaler 1828 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (255)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1828 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4457 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place April 20, 2024.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1828 S at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
182 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1828 S at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 82 EUR
Try free Subscription required
