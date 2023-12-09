Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2/3 Thaler 1828 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1828 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1828 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14,031 g
  • Pure silver (0,3758 oz) 11,6878 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination 2/3 Thaler
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1828 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1909 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place September 13, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (5)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (3)
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1828 S at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1828 S at auction Rauch - December 9, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
302 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1828 S at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1828 S at auction Heritage - April 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date April 7, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 456 USD
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1828 S at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1828 S at auction Dorotheum - November 20, 2020
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1828 S at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1828 S at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1828 S at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1828 S at auction Sonntag - December 1, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1828 S at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date June 6, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1828 S at auction Höhn - September 14, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date September 14, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1828 S at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1828 S at auction Höhn - September 15, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1828 S at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1828 S at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
