2/3 Thaler 1828 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1828 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1909 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place September 13, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (9) VF (5) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1)