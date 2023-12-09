Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2/3 Thaler 1828 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14,031 g
- Pure silver (0,3758 oz) 11,6878 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination 2/3 Thaler
- Year 1828
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1828 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1909 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place September 13, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Dorotheum (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (5)
- Rauch (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
302 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date April 7, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 456 USD
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date September 14, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
