Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/6 Thaler 1828 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,541)
- Weight 5,397 g
- Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9198 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1828
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1828 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2581 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 760. Bidding took place December 7, 2012.
Сondition
Seller Gärtner
Date October 11, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
189 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
