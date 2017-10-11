Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/6 Thaler 1828 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1828 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1828 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,541)
  • Weight 5,397 g
  • Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9198 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1828 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2581 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 760. Bidding took place December 7, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rauch (1)
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1828 S at auction Gärtner - October 11, 2017
Seller Gärtner
Date October 11, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
189 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1828 S at auction Rauch - July 11, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date July 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1828 S at auction Höhn - December 8, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date December 8, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1828 S at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1828 S at auction Künker - March 15, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Anthony Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1828 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins 1/6 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search