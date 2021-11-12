Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/3 Thaler 1828 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1828 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1828 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,708)
  • Weight 8,254 g
  • Pure silver (0,1879 oz) 5,8438 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination 1/3 Thaler
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1828 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2546 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place March 1, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (6)
  • Künker (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1828 S at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1828 S at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
286 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1828 S at auction Höhn - March 15, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date March 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1828 S at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1828 S at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 26, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1828 S at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1828 S at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1828 S at auction Höhn - April 20, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1828 S at auction Höhn - September 15, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1828 S at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1828 S at auction Künker - March 1, 2010
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Anthony Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1828 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins 1/3 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search