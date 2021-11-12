Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/3 Thaler 1828 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,708)
- Weight 8,254 g
- Pure silver (0,1879 oz) 5,8438 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination 1/3 Thaler
- Year 1828
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1828 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2546 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place March 1, 2010.
Сondition
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
286 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
