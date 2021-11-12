1/3 Thaler 1828 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1828 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2546 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place March 1, 2010.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (4) VF (5)