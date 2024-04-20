Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/24 Thaler 1828 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,368)
- Weight 1,986 g
- Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7308 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination 1/24 Thaler
- Year 1828
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1828 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 978 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.
Сondition
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
