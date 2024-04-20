Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/24 Thaler 1828 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1828 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1828 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,368)
  • Weight 1,986 g
  • Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7308 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1828 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 978 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • WAG (3)
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1828 S at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1828 S at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1828 S at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1828 S at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date March 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1828 S at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1828 S at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1828 S at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1828 S at auction Sonntag - June 2, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date June 2, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1828 S at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

