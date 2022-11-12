Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/12 Thaler 1828 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,437)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1828
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1828 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3384 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Möller (1)
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date July 6, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
