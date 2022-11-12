Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/12 Thaler 1828 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1828 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1828 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,437)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1828 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3384 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Möller (1)
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1828 S at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1828 S at auction Möller - June 8, 2021
Seller Möller
Date June 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1828 S at auction Heritage - July 6, 2017
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1828 S at auction Heritage - July 6, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date July 6, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1828 S at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1828 S at auction Heritage - March 27, 2014
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1828 S at auction Heritage - March 27, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1828 S at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Anthony Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1828 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins 1/12 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search