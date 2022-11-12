1/12 Thaler 1828 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1828 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3384 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) Service NGC (2)