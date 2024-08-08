Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Ducat 1828 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse Ducat 1828 S - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse Ducat 1828 S - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1828 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2195 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.

Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1828 S at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1828 S at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
2856 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1828 S at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
3072 $
Price in auction currency 2700 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1828 S at auction Emporium Hamburg - March 24, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 24, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1828 S at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1828 S at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1828 S at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1828 S at auction WAG - June 15, 2014
Seller WAG
Date June 15, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1828 S at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1828 S at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1828 S at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1828 S at auction Höhn - December 7, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date December 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1828 S at auction Heritage - January 7, 2013
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1828 S at auction Heritage - January 7, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2013
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1828 S at auction Meister & Sonntag - November 27, 2012
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date November 27, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1828 S at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1828 S at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1828 S at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1828 S at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

