Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Ducat 1828 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1828
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1828 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2195 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (4)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
2856 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
3072 $
Price in auction currency 2700 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2013
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date November 27, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search