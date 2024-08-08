10 Thaler 1828 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1828 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5209 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition AU (3) XF (2) VF (2)