Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
10 Thaler 1828 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 13,364 g
- Pure gold (0,3876 oz) 12,0543 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1828
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1828 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5209 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (7)
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
6368 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
24422 $
Price in auction currency 18000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Thaler 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
