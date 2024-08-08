Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

10 Thaler 1828 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1828 S - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse 10 Thaler 1828 S - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 13,364 g
  • Pure gold (0,3876 oz) 12,0543 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1828 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5209 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1828 S at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
6368 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1828 S at auction Künker - January 31, 2013
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
24422 $
Price in auction currency 18000 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1828 S at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1828 S at auction Künker - June 22, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1828 S at auction Künker - September 28, 2004
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1828 S at auction Künker - June 21, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1828 S at auction Künker - October 9, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

