Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870
1 Pfennig 1810 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 - 2,4 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
- Period Charles Augustus
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1810
- Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Eisenach
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1810 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2221 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place December 2, 2011.
