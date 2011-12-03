Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870

1 Pfennig 1810 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1810 - Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus Reverse 1 Pfennig 1810 - Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 - 2,4 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
  • Period Charles Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Karl August (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Eisenach
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1810 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2221 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place December 2, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1810 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1810 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1810 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1810 at auction Höhn - December 3, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date December 3, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR

Category
Year
Search