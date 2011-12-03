1 Pfennig 1810 (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 1 Pfennig 1810 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Augustus struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2221 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place December 2, 2011.

Сondition XF (4)