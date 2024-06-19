Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870
2 Thaler 1848 A (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
- Period Charles Frederick
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1848
- Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1848 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3466 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 250,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2020.
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
863 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 2, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
