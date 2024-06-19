2 Thaler 1848 A (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1848 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3466 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 250,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (4) AU (9) XF (36) VF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (2)

Busso Peus (3)

Cayón (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (2)

Heritage (2)

Künker (18)

Leu (1)

M&M AG, CH (1)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (4)

Rhenumis (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Sedwick (1)

Sonntag (2)

Teutoburger (4)

WAG (4)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (1)