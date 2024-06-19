Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870

2 Thaler 1848 A (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1848 A - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick Reverse 2 Thaler 1848 A - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Frederick

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
  • Period Charles Frederick
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1848 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3466 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 250,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2020.

Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1848 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
644 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1848 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
863 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1848 A at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1848 A at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1848 A at auction Heritage - April 2, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 2, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1848 A at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1848 A at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1848 A at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1848 A at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1848 A at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1848 A at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1848 A at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1848 A at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1848 A at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1848 A at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1848 A at auction Sedwick - November 18, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1848 A at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1848 A at auction Auction World - April 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1848 A at auction Künker - September 19, 2019
Seller Künker
Date September 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1848 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 16, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach 2 Thaler 1848 A at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

