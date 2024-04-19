Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870
Thaler 1858 A (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Alexander)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
- Period Charles Alexander
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1858
- Ruler Charles Alexander (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1858 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Charles Alexander struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1898 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
248 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date September 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
