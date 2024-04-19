Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Period: 1807-1870 1807-1870

Thaler 1858 A (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Alexander)

Obverse Thaler 1858 A - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Alexander Reverse Thaler 1858 A - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Alexander

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach
  • Period Charles Alexander
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Charles Alexander (Grand Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (121)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1858 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Charles Alexander struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1898 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1858 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1858 A at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1858 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
248 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1858 A at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1858 A at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1858 A at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1858 A at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1858 A at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - August 3, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1858 A at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1858 A at auction Heritage - June 29, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1858 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1858 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1858 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1858 A at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1858 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1858 A at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1858 A at auction Felzmann - September 5, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date September 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1858 A at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1858 A at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1858 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
