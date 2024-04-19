Thaler 1858 A (Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Charles Alexander)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach Thaler 1858 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Charles Alexander struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1898 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (9) AU (21) XF (38) VF (47) No grade (1) Condition (slab) XF40 (1) PF63 (1) DETAILS (2) CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (2)

