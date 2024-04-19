Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
Thaler 1860 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1860
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1860 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3585 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Grün (1)
- HERVERA (3)
- Höhn (3)
- Katz (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
353 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 29, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search