Thaler 1860 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1860 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3585 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

