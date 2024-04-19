Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

Thaler 1860 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse Thaler 1860 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse Thaler 1860 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1860 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3585 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Katz (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (1)
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1860 at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1860 at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
353 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1860 at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1860 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 21, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1860 at auction Katz - June 24, 2018
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1860 at auction Rauch - June 23, 2018
Seller Rauch
Date June 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1860 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 7, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1860 at auction Höhn - February 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date February 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1860 at auction Katz - May 29, 2016
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1860 at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1860 at auction HERVERA - December 17, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1860 at auction Soler y Llach - December 16, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1860 at auction Höhn - December 7, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date December 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1860 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1860 at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1860 at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1860 at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1860 at auction Soler y Llach - February 21, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1860 at auction Cayón - February 25, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date February 25, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 29, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 29, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler 1860 at auction Cayón - October 5, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date October 5, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxe-Meiningen Coin catalog of Bernhard II Coins of Saxe-Meiningen in 1860 All Saxe-Meiningen coins Saxe-Meiningen silver coins Saxe-Meiningen coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search