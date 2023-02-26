Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

Kreuzer 1812 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse Kreuzer 1812 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse Kreuzer 1812 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,0039 oz) 0,1212 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Eisenach
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3167 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (2)
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1812 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1812 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
289 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1812 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1812 at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1812 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1812 at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1812 at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1812 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1812 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1812 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

