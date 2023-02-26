Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
Kreuzer 1812 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,73 g
- Pure silver (0,0039 oz) 0,1212 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1812
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Eisenach
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3167 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
289 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
