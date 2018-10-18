Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

6 Kreuzer 1840 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,598 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4526 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 135. Bidding took place October 17, 2018.

Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

