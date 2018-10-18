6 Kreuzer 1840 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4526 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 135. Bidding took place October 17, 2018.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)