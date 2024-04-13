Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

6 Kreuzer 1833 L (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1833 L - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1833 L - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,347)
  • Weight 2,449 g
  • Pure silver (0,0273 oz) 0,8498 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1833 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2688 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place June 5, 2015.

  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1833 L at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1833 L at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 6 Kreuzer 1833 L at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date June 6, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR

