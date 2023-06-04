Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

Kreuzer 1835 "Type 1831-1835" (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse Kreuzer 1835 "Type 1831-1835" - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse Kreuzer 1835 "Type 1831-1835" - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,9 - 5,4 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1835 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1840 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (2)
  • Frühwald (4)
  • Grün (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1835 at auction Artemide Aste - June 4, 2023
Seller Artemide Aste
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1835 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 64 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1835 at auction Frühwald - December 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date December 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1835 at auction Frühwald - December 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date December 4, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1835 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1835 at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1835 at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1835 at auction Artemide Aste - January 23, 2021
Seller Artemide Aste
Date January 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1835 at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1835 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1835 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

