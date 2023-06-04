Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
Kreuzer 1835 "Type 1831-1835" (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,9 - 5,4 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1835
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Saalfeld
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1835 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1840 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 64 EUR
Seller Frühwald
Date December 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Seller Frühwald
Date December 4, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
