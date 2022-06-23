Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
Kreuzer 1834 "Type 1831-1835" (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,9 - 5,4 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1834
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Saalfeld
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1834 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3681 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place September 15, 2021.
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
