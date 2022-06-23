Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

Kreuzer 1834 "Type 1831-1835" (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse Kreuzer 1834 "Type 1831-1835" - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse Kreuzer 1834 "Type 1831-1835" - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,9 - 5,4 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1834 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3681 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place September 15, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1834 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1834 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1834 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1834 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1834 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search