Kreuzer 1834 "Type 1831-1835" (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1834 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3681 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place September 15, 2021.

Сondition XF (1) VF (3) No grade (1)