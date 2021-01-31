Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

Kreuzer 1832 "Type 1831-1835" (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse Kreuzer 1832 "Type 1831-1835" - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse Kreuzer 1832 "Type 1831-1835" - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,9 - 5,4 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1832 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3438 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 21. Bidding took place January 28, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • WAG (1)
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1832 at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1832 at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

