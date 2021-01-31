Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
Kreuzer 1832 "Type 1831-1835" (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,9 - 5,4 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1832
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Saalfeld
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Kreuzer 1832 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3438 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 21. Bidding took place January 28, 2021.
