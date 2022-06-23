1/4 Kreuzer 1818 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1818 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1052 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition XF (2) No grade (1)