Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

1/4 Kreuzer 1818 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1818 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1818 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,2 - 1,5 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 1/4 Kreuzer
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Eisenach
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1818 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1052 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (1)
Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1818 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1818 at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1818 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kreuzer 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

