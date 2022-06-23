Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
1/4 Kreuzer 1818 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,2 - 1,5 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination 1/4 Kreuzer
- Year 1818
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Eisenach
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1818 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1052 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
