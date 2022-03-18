Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

1/4 Kreuzer 1812 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1812 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1812 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,2 - 1,5 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 1/4 Kreuzer
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Eisenach
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1812 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3163 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
  • WAG (1)
Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1812 at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 18, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kreuzer 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search