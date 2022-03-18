Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
1/4 Kreuzer 1812 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,2 - 1,5 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination 1/4 Kreuzer
- Year 1812
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Eisenach
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1812 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3163 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
- WAG (1)
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 Kreuzer 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
