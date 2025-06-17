3 Kreuzer 1825 S. H.S.C.S. (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1825 with mark S. H.S.C.S.. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2879 sold at the Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller auction for EUR 63. Bidding took place September 21, 2022.

Сondition XF (2)