flag
Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

3 Kreuzer 1825 S. H.S.C.S. (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Variety:H.S.C.S.

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1825 S H.S.C.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse 3 Kreuzer 1825 S H.S.C.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,243)
  • Weight1,503 g
  • Pure silver (0,0117 oz) 0,3652 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1825
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1825 with mark S. H.S.C.S.. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2879 sold at the Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller auction for EUR 63. Bidding took place September 21, 2022.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1825 S at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 23, 2022
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 23, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 63 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1825 S at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldCoin catalog of Ernest ICoins of Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld in 1825All Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld coinsSaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld silver coinsSaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld coins 3 KreuzerNumismatic auctions