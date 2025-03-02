Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826
1 Pfennig 1808 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)
Specification
- MetalSilver
- Weight0,24 g
- Diameter10 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC1,201,832
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination1 Pfennig
- Year1808
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1 Pfennig 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1694 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
