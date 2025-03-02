flag
Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

1 Pfennig 1808 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1808 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse 1 Pfennig 1808 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight0,24 g
  • Diameter10 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,201,832

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1808
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1 Pfennig 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1694 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1 Pfennig 1808 at auction Höhn - March 2, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1 Pfennig 1808 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1 Pfennig 1808 at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 3, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1 Pfennig 1808 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1 Pfennig 1808 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1 Pfennig 1808 at auction WAG - June 9, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJune 9, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1 Pfennig 1808 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1 Pfennig 1808 at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
SellerHöhn
DateMay 26, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1 Pfennig 1808 at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
SellerGrün
DateMay 17, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1 Pfennig 1808 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2016
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 14, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1 Pfennig 1808 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 28, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1 Pfennig 1808 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1 Pfennig 1808 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

