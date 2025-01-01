flag
Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

Silver coins 1 Pfennig of Ernest I - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld

type-coin
type-coin

1 Pfennig 1808

YearMarkDescriptionMintage UNCSalesSales
18081,201,832013
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldCoin catalog of Ernest IAll Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld coinsSaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld coins 1 PfennigNumismatic auctions