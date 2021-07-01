flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

Thaler 1833 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse Thaler 1833 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse Thaler 1833 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,833)
  • Weight28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter37 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC276

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1833
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintGotha
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1833 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 888 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1833 at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
SellerKünker
DateJuly 1, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
9477 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1833 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
SellerGrün
DateNovember 11, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
14170 $
Price in auction currency 12000 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1833 at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
SellerKünker
DateJanuary 30, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1833 at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
SellerKünker
DateJune 28, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1833 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2016
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 4, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1833 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2015
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 9, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1833 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

