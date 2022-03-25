Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
Thaler 1832 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,833)
- Weight28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter37 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC304
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest I
- DenominationThaler
- Year1832
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintGotha
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1832 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 400 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 25,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections