Thaler 1832 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1832 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 400 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 25,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (7)