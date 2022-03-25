flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

Thaler 1832 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse Thaler 1832 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse Thaler 1832 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,833)
  • Weight28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter37 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC304

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1832
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintGotha
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1832 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 400 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 25,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1832 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
24220 $
Price in auction currency 22000 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1832 at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
SellerKünker
DateOctober 1, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
4630 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1832 at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 4, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1832 at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2019
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 23, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1832 at auction SINCONA - May 22, 2019
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 22, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1832 at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2016
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 25, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1832 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
SellerGrün
DateMay 13, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1832 at auction Rauch - April 11, 2014
SellerRauch
DateApril 11, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1832 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1832 at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2012
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 9, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1832 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

