Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
Kreuzer 1833 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,125)
- Weight0,799 g
- Pure silver (0,0032 oz) 0,0999 g
- Diameter13,5 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest I
- DenominationKreuzer
- Year1833
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintGotha
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Kreuzer 1833 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1720 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
