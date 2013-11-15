flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

Kreuzer 1833 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1833 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse Kreuzer 1833 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,125)
  • Weight0,799 g
  • Pure silver (0,0032 oz) 0,0999 g
  • Diameter13,5 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1833
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintGotha
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Kreuzer 1833 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1720 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Kreuzer 1833 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Kreuzer 1833 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

