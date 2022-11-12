Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
Kreuzer 1832 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,125)
- Weight0,799 g
- Pure silver (0,0032 oz) 0,0999 g
- Diameter13,5 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest I
- DenominationKreuzer
- Year1832
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintGotha
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Kreuzer 1832 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2742 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.
