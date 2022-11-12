flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

Kreuzer 1832 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1832 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse Kreuzer 1832 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,125)
  • Weight0,799 g
  • Pure silver (0,0032 oz) 0,0999 g
  • Diameter13,5 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1832
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintGotha
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Kreuzer 1832 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2742 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Kreuzer 1832 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
415 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Kreuzer 1832 at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
SellerWAG
DateDecember 8, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Kreuzer 1832 at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
SellerHöhn
DateJune 4, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

