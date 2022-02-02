Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
Kreuzer 1827 ST (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,125)
- Weight0,799 g
- Pure silver (0,0032 oz) 0,0999 g
- Diameter13,5 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest I
- DenominationKreuzer
- Year1827
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Kreuzer 1827 with mark ST. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1404 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
