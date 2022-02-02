flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

Kreuzer 1827 ST (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1827 ST - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse Kreuzer 1827 ST - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,125)
  • Weight0,799 g
  • Pure silver (0,0032 oz) 0,0999 g
  • Diameter13,5 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1827
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Kreuzer 1827 with mark ST. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1404 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Kreuzer 1827 ST at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 23, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Kreuzer 1827 ST at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
462 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Kreuzer 1827 ST at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
SellerWAG
DateDecember 8, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Kreuzer 1827 ST at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
SellerSonntag
DateNovember 28, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Kreuzer 1827 ST at auction Hess Divo - December 13, 2016
SellerHess Divo
DateDecember 13, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Kreuzer 1827 ST at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

