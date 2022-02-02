Kreuzer 1827 ST (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Kreuzer 1827 with mark ST. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1404 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (3)