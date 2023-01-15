Kreuzer 1828 EK (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Kreuzer 1828 with mark EK. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2044 sold at the VL Nummus auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place January 14, 2023.

Сondition XF (1)