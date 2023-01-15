flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

Kreuzer 1828 EK (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,125)
  • Weight0,799 g
  • Pure silver (0,0032 oz) 0,0999 g
  • Diameter13,5 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1828
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintGotha
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Kreuzer 1828 with mark EK. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2044 sold at the VL Nummus auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place January 14, 2023.

Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Kreuzer 1828 EK at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
SellerVL Nummus
DateJanuary 15, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

