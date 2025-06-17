Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
Kreuzer 1828 ST (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,125)
- Weight0,799 g
- Pure silver (0,0032 oz) 0,0999 g
- Diameter13,5 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest I
- DenominationKreuzer
- Year1828
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
