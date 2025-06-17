flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

Kreuzer 1828 ST (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1828 ST - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse Kreuzer 1828 ST - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün e.K.

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,125)
  • Weight0,799 g
  • Pure silver (0,0032 oz) 0,0999 g
  • Diameter13,5 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1828
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

