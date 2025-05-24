Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
1/6 Thaler 1843 G (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,521)
- Weight5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0895 oz) 2,7847 g
- Diameter23 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC48,000
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination1/6 Thaler
- Year1843
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1843 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1096 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place November 5, 2017.
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
