1/6 Thaler 1843 G (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1843 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1096 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place November 5, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (1) AU (7) XF (2) VF (5)