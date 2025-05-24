flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

1/6 Thaler 1843 G (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1843 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse 1/6 Thaler 1843 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,521)
  • Weight5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0895 oz) 2,7847 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC48,000

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination1/6 Thaler
  • Year1843
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1843 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1096 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place November 5, 2017.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1843 G at auction Höhn - May 24, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
455 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1843 G at auction Numimarket - January 20, 2025
SellerNumimarket
DateJanuary 20, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1843 G at auction Künker - December 5, 2024
SellerKünker
DateDecember 5, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1843 G at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 27, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1843 G at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 9, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1843 G at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
SellerGrün
DateJune 19, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1843 G at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1843 G at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
SellerWAG
DateNovember 5, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1843 G at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
SellerKünker
DateJuly 5, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1843 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2016
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 14, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1843 G at auction Sonntag - December 10, 2014
SellerSonntag
DateDecember 10, 2014
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1843 G at auction Felzmann - March 12, 2014
SellerFelzmann
DateMarch 12, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1843 G at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1843 G at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 9, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1843 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

