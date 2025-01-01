flag
Saxe-AltenburgPeriod:1841-1865 1841-1865

Coins of Saxe-Altenburg 1865

Copper coins

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1865 B
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1865 B
1 Pfennig 1865 B
Average price110 $
Sales
013
Category
Year
Search