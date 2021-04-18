Saxe-AltenburgPeriod:1841-1865 1841-1865
1 Pfennig 1865 B (Saxe-Altenburg, Ernst I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,4 - 1,8 g
- Diameter17 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC150,000
Description
- CountrySaxe-Altenburg
- PeriodErnst I
- Denomination1 Pfennig
- Year1865
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Altenburg)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1865 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Ernst I struck at the Dresden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1705 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
