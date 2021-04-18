flag
Saxe-AltenburgPeriod:1841-1865 1841-1865

1 Pfennig 1865 B (Saxe-Altenburg, Ernst I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1865 B - Coin Value - Saxe-Altenburg, Ernst IReverse 1 Pfennig 1865 B - Coin Value - Saxe-Altenburg, Ernst I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,4 - 1,8 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC150,000

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Altenburg
  • PeriodErnst I
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1865
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Altenburg)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1865 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Ernst I struck at the Please provide the text you would like to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1705 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1865 B at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
SellerKatz
DateApril 18, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1865 B at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
SellerKatz
DateMarch 7, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1865 B at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
SellerKünker
DateDecember 4, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1865 B at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
SellerKünker
DateDecember 4, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1865 B at auction Höhn - January 20, 2019
SellerHöhn
DateJanuary 20, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1865 B at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
SellerWAG
DateDecember 2, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1865 B at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
SellerGrün
DateNovember 14, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1865 B at auction Höhn - June 15, 2017
SellerHöhn
DateJune 15, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1865 B at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateJune 6, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1865 B at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
SellerGrün
DateNovember 21, 2014
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1865 B at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
SellerGrün
DateMay 16, 2014
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1865 B at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1865 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

