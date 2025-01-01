Catalog
Saxe-Altenburg
Period:
1841-1865
1841-1865
Joseph
1841-1847
Georg
1852-1852
Ernst I
1856-1865
Saxe-Altenburg
1857
Coins of Saxe-Altenburg 1857
All
Copper
Copper coins
1 Pfennig 1857
Average price
590 $
Sales
0
