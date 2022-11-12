flag
Saxe-AltenburgPeriod:1841-1865 1841-1865

1 Pfennig 1857 (Saxe-Altenburg, Ernst I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1857 - Coin Value - Saxe-Altenburg, Ernst IReverse 1 Pfennig 1857 - Coin Value - Saxe-Altenburg, Ernst I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,4 - 1,8 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Altenburg
  • PeriodErnst I
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1857
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Altenburg)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1857 . This copper coin from the times of Ernst I struck at the Please provide the text you would like to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2728 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1857 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
882 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Saxe-Altenburg 1 Pfennig 1857 at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
SellerGrün
DateNovember 18, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-AltenburgCoin catalog of Ernst ICoins of Saxe-Altenburg in 1857All Saxe-Altenburg coinsSaxe-Altenburg copper coinsSaxe-Altenburg coins 1 PfennigNumismatic auctions