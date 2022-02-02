flag
Saxe-AltenburgPeriod:1841-1865 1841-1865

1/2 Neu Groschen 1841 G (Saxe-Altenburg, Joseph)

Obverse 1/2 Neu Groschen 1841 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Altenburg, JosephReverse 1/2 Neu Groschen 1841 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Altenburg, Joseph

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,229)
  • Weight1,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2434 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC97,200

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Altenburg
  • PeriodJoseph
  • Denomination1/2 Neu Groschen
  • Year1841
  • RulerJoseph (Duke of Saxe-Altenburg)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Altenburg 1/2 Neu Groschen 1841 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Joseph struck at the Please provide the text you would like to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3440 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Saxe-Altenburg 1/2 Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
462 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Saxe-Altenburg 1/2 Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
SellerKatz
DateMarch 7, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Saxe-Altenburg 1/2 Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
SellerKatz
DateNovember 25, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 1/2 Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 1/2 Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction Katz - September 13, 2017
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 13, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 1/2 Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction Höhn - May 27, 2017
SellerHöhn
DateMay 27, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 1/2 Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
SellerGrün
DateNovember 18, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 1/2 Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction Künker - June 24, 2015
SellerKünker
DateJune 24, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 1/2 Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateJune 6, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 1/2 Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 1/2 Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction Künker - March 10, 2004
SellerKünker
DateMarch 10, 2004
ConditionAU
Selling price
