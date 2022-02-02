Saxe-AltenburgPeriod:1841-1865 1841-1865
1/2 Neu Groschen 1841 G (Saxe-Altenburg, Joseph)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,229)
- Weight1,063 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2434 g
- Diameter16 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC97,200
Description
- CountrySaxe-Altenburg
- PeriodJoseph
- Denomination1/2 Neu Groschen
- Year1841
- RulerJoseph (Duke of Saxe-Altenburg)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Altenburg 1/2 Neu Groschen 1841 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Joseph struck at the Please provide the text you would like to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3440 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
