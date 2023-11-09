Saxe-AltenburgPeriod:1841-1865 1841-1865
2 Pfennig 1843 G (Saxe-Altenburg, Joseph)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight3 - 3,4 g
- Diameter20 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC45,750
Description
- CountrySaxe-Altenburg
- PeriodJoseph
- Denomination2 Pfennig
- Year1843
- RulerJoseph (Duke of Saxe-Altenburg)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1843 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Joseph struck at the Please provide the text you would like to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1699 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 700 RUB
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
