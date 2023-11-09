flag
Saxe-AltenburgPeriod:1841-1865 1841-1865

2 Pfennig 1843 G (Saxe-Altenburg, Joseph)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1843 G - Coin Value - Saxe-Altenburg, JosephReverse 2 Pfennig 1843 G - Coin Value - Saxe-Altenburg, Joseph

Photo by: Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight3 - 3,4 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC45,750

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Altenburg
  • PeriodJoseph
  • Denomination2 Pfennig
  • Year1843
  • RulerJoseph (Duke of Saxe-Altenburg)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1843 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Joseph struck at the Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1699 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1843 G at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1843 G at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1843 G at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 8, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1843 G at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 700 RUB
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1843 G at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1843 G at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
SellerWAG
DateDecember 12, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1843 G at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 22, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1843 G at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 24, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1843 G at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 9, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1843 G at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1843 G at auction Künker - May 16, 2018
SellerKünker
DateMay 16, 2018
ConditionMS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1843 G at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
SellerKünker
DateJuly 5, 2017
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Saxe-Altenburg 2 Pfennig 1843 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
