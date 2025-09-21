flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Towns" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Towns" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 5 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Towns" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC126,220
  • Mintage PROOF95,420

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination5 Roubles
  • Year1980
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:20 USD
Average price (PROOF):15 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Towns" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1980 "Olympics - 1980. Towns" with mark ЛМД. This silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2101 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place December 21, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 5 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Towns" at auction Katz - September 21, 2025
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 21, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Towns" at auction Katz - June 19, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJune 19, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Towns" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Towns" at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 29, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Towns" at auction Numismática Leilões - April 18, 2023
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateApril 18, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Towns" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 2, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Towns" at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 12, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Towns" at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
SellerKatz
DateDecember 22, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Towns" at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 27, 2022
ConditionPF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Towns" at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 3, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Towns" at auction Denga1700 - December 17, 2020
SellerDenga1700
DateDecember 17, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Towns" at auction Coinhouse - September 28, 2019
SellerCoinhouse
DateSeptember 28, 2019
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Towns" at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
SellerKatz
DateNovember 25, 2018
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Towns" at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2017
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 27, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Towns" at auction Russiancoin - June 30, 2016
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 30, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of USSR 5 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Towns"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Roubles 1980 "Olympics - 1980. Towns" with mark ЛМД is 20 USD for regular strike and 15 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Roubles 1980 "Olympics - 1980. Towns" with mark ЛМД?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 5 Roubles 1980 "Olympics - 1980. Towns" with the letters ЛМД is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Roubles 1980 "Olympics - 1980. Towns" with the letters ЛМД?

To sell the 5 Roubles 1980 "Olympics - 1980. Towns" with the letters ЛМД we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

