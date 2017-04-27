flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Gymnastics" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Gymnastics" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 5 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Gymnastics" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC126,220
  • Mintage PROOF95,420

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination5 Roubles
  • Year1980
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1980 "Olympics - 1980. Gymnastics" with mark ЛМД. This silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint

Сondition
Russia 5 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Gymnastics" at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2017
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 27, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Gymnastics" at auction Russiancoin - June 30, 2016
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 30, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price

Where can I sell the 5 Roubles 1980 "Olympics - 1980. Gymnastics" with the letters ЛМД?

To sell the 5 Roubles 1980 "Olympics - 1980. Gymnastics" with the letters ЛМД we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

