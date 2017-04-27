RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Gymnastics" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter33 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC126,220
- Mintage PROOF95,420
Description
- CountryRussia
- PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
- Denomination5 Roubles
- Year1980
- MintLeningrad
- PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1980 "Olympics - 1980. Gymnastics" with mark ЛМД. This silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint
Сondition
Where can I sell the 5 Roubles 1980 "Olympics - 1980. Gymnastics" with the letters ЛМД?
To sell the 5 Roubles 1980 "Olympics - 1980. Gymnastics" with the letters ЛМД we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.
