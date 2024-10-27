flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Weightlifting" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Weightlifting" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 5 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Weightlifting" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC207,078
  • Mintage PROOF107,928

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination5 Roubles
  • Year1979
  • MintMoscow
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:20 USD
Average price (PROOF):15 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Weightlifting" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (15)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1979 "Olympics - 1980. Weightlifting" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 7233 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place March 18, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 5 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Weightlifting" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Weightlifting" at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 29, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Weightlifting" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
SellerKatz
DateMarch 31, 2024
ConditionMS68 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Weightlifting" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
SellerBAC
DateNovember 14, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Weightlifting" at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
SellerBAC
DateJune 6, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Weightlifting" at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
SellerKatz
DateDecember 22, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Weightlifting" at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
SellerBAC
DateDecember 14, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Weightlifting" at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 27, 2022
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Weightlifting" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
SellerRare Coins
DateOctober 19, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Weightlifting" at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
SellerBAC
DateJuly 6, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Weightlifting" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - April 3, 2022
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateApril 3, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Weightlifting" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - October 24, 2021
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateOctober 24, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Weightlifting" at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2017
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 27, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Weightlifting" at auction Russiancoin - June 30, 2016
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 30, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Weightlifting" at auction Russiancoin - June 30, 2016
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 30, 2016
ConditionPROOF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of USSR 5 Roubles 1979 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Weightlifting"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Roubles 1979 "Olympics - 1980. Weightlifting" with mark ММД is 20 USD for regular strike and 15 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Roubles 1979 "Olympics - 1980. Weightlifting" with mark ММД?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 5 Roubles 1979 "Olympics - 1980. Weightlifting" with the letters ММД is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Roubles 1979 "Olympics - 1980. Weightlifting" with the letters ММД?

To sell the 5 Roubles 1979 "Olympics - 1980. Weightlifting" with the letters ММД we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

