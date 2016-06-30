5 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Hammer Throw" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Where can I sell the 5 Roubles 1979 "Olympics - 1980. Hammer Throw" with the letters ЛМД?

To sell the 5 Roubles 1979 "Olympics - 1980. Hammer Throw" with the letters ЛМД we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.