5 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. High Jump" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. High Jump" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 5 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. High Jump" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Империя

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Mintage UNC220,583
  • Mintage PROOF119,143

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination5 Roubles
  • Year1978
  • MintMoscow
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (13)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. High Jump" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 7083 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place March 19, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 5 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. High Jump" at auction AURORA - August 28, 2025
SellerAURORA
DateAugust 28, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. High Jump" at auction AURORA - August 21, 2025
SellerAURORA
DateAugust 21, 2025
ConditionMS70 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. High Jump" at auction Numisbalt - December 15, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. High Jump" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. High Jump" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
SellerTMAJK sro
DateMarch 14, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. High Jump" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
SellerBAC
DateNovember 14, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. High Jump" at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
SellerBAC
DateJune 6, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. High Jump" at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
SellerBAC
DateDecember 14, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. High Jump" at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
SellerBAC
DateJuly 6, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. High Jump" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - April 3, 2022
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateApril 3, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. High Jump" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - October 24, 2021
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateOctober 24, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. High Jump" at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2017
SellerSoler y Llach
DateOctober 27, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. High Jump" at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2017
SellerHERVERA
DateOctober 26, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. High Jump" at auction Russiancoin - June 30, 2016
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 30, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of USSR 5 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. High Jump"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. High Jump" with mark ММД is 10 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. High Jump" with mark ММД?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 5 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. High Jump" with the letters ММД is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. High Jump" with the letters ММД?

To sell the 5 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. High Jump" with the letters ММД we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

