RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. High Jump" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. High Jump" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 5 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. High Jump" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Империя

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Mintage UNC220,583
  • Mintage PROOF119,143

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination5 Roubles
  • Year1978
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:15 USD
Average price (PROOF):20 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. High Jump" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (4)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. High Jump" with mark ЛМД. This silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1677 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 22. Bidding took place May 14, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 5 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. High Jump" at auction Katz - May 15, 2025
SellerKatz
DateMay 15, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. High Jump" at auction Katz - February 12, 2025
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 12, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. High Jump" at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 27, 2022
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. High Jump" at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2017
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 27, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of USSR 5 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. High Jump"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. High Jump" with mark ЛМД is 15 USD for regular strike and 20 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. High Jump" with mark ЛМД?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 5 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. High Jump" with the letters ЛМД is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. High Jump" with the letters ЛМД?

To sell the 5 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. High Jump" with the letters ЛМД we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

