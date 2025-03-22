flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Equestrian sport" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Equestrian sport" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 5 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Equestrian sport" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC220,603
  • Mintage PROOF118,409

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination5 Roubles
  • Year1978
  • MintMoscow
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:25 USD
Average price (PROOF):15 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Equestrian sport" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (12)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Equestrian sport" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5707 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place October 25, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 5 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Equestrian sport" at auction AURORA - August 21, 2025
SellerAURORA
DateAugust 21, 2025
ConditionPF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Equestrian sport" at auction Zöttl - March 22, 2025
SellerZöttl
DateMarch 22, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Equestrian sport" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 6, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 13 GBP
Russia 5 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Equestrian sport" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 6, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Equestrian sport" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Equestrian sport" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
SellerTMAJK sro
DateMarch 14, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Equestrian sport" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
SellerBAC
DateNovember 14, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Equestrian sport" at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
SellerBAC
DateJune 6, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Equestrian sport" at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
SellerKatz
DateDecember 22, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Equestrian sport" at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
SellerBAC
DateDecember 14, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Equestrian sport" at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
SellerBAC
DateJuly 6, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Equestrian sport" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - October 24, 2021
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateOctober 24, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Equestrian sport" at auction Russiancoin - June 30, 2016
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 30, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of USSR 5 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Equestrian sport"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Equestrian sport" with mark ММД is 25 USD for regular strike and 15 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Equestrian sport" with mark ММД?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 5 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Equestrian sport" with the letters ММД is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Equestrian sport" with the letters ММД?

To sell the 5 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Equestrian sport" with the letters ММД we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

