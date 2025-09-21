flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Minsk" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Minsk" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Minsk" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC250,040
  • Mintage PROOF121,137

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination5 Roubles
  • Year1977
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:20 USD
Average price (PROOF):35 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Minsk" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1977 "Olympics - 1980. Minsk" with mark ЛМД. This silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2295 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place February 4, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Minsk" at auction Katz - September 21, 2025
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 21, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Minsk" at auction AURORA - August 21, 2025
SellerAURORA
DateAugust 21, 2025
ConditionPF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Minsk" at auction Klondike Auction - July 20, 2025
SellerKlondike Auction
DateJuly 20, 2025
ConditionPF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Minsk" at auction Numisbalt - July 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 13, 2025
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Minsk" at auction Katz - June 19, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJune 19, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Minsk" at auction Russiancoin - February 20, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 20, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Minsk" at auction Katz - January 14, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 14, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Minsk" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - December 29, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateDecember 29, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Minsk" at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
SellerKatz
DateDecember 16, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Minsk" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - December 1, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Minsk" at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
SellerKatz
DateNovember 21, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Minsk" at auction Russiancoin - November 14, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 14, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Minsk" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionPF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Minsk" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Minsk" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Minsk" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
SellerKatz
DateApril 14, 2024
ConditionPF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Minsk" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
SellerKatz
DateApril 14, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Minsk" at auction Coins NB - February 18, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateFebruary 18, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Minsk" at auction Frühwald - January 20, 2024
SellerFrühwald
DateJanuary 20, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Minsk" at auction Coins NB - December 16, 2023
SellerCoins NB
DateDecember 16, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Minsk" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Minsk" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
SellerPesek Auctions
DateNovember 15, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
How much is the silver coin of USSR 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Minsk"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Roubles 1977 "Olympics - 1980. Minsk" with mark ЛМД is 20 USD for regular strike and 35 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Roubles 1977 "Olympics - 1980. Minsk" with mark ЛМД?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 5 Roubles 1977 "Olympics - 1980. Minsk" with the letters ЛМД is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Roubles 1977 "Olympics - 1980. Minsk" with the letters ЛМД?

To sell the 5 Roubles 1977 "Olympics - 1980. Minsk" with the letters ЛМД we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

