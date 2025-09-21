5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Kiev" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

How much is the silver coin of USSR 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Kiev"? According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Roubles 1977 "Olympics - 1980. Kiev" with mark ЛМД is 25 USD for regular strike and 25 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Roubles 1977 "Olympics - 1980. Kiev" with mark ЛМД? The information on the current value of the Russian coin 5 Roubles 1977 "Olympics - 1980. Kiev" with the letters ЛМД is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.