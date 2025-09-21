flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Kiev" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Kiev" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Kiev" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC250,037
  • Mintage PROOF121,137

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination5 Roubles
  • Year1977
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:25 USD
Average price (PROOF):25 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Kiev" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1977 "Olympics - 1980. Kiev" with mark ЛМД. This silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the Holmasto auction for EUR 560. Bidding took place May 25, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Kiev" at auction Katz - September 21, 2025
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 21, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Kiev" at auction AURORA - September 18, 2025
SellerAURORA
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionMS70 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Kiev" at auction AURORA - August 21, 2025
SellerAURORA
DateAugust 21, 2025
ConditionMS70 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Kiev" at auction Klondike Auction - July 20, 2025
SellerKlondike Auction
DateJuly 20, 2025
ConditionPF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Kiev" at auction Katz - June 19, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJune 19, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Kiev" at auction Katz - May 15, 2025
SellerKatz
DateMay 15, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Kiev" at auction Russiancoin - February 20, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 20, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Kiev" at auction Katz - January 14, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 14, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Kiev" at auction Russiancoin - November 14, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 14, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Kiev" at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 29, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Kiev" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Kiev" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJune 28, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Kiev" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
SellerKatz
DateMarch 31, 2024
ConditionMS69 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Kiev" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
SellerTMAJK sro
DateMarch 14, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Kiev" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 11, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Kiev" at auction Frühwald - January 20, 2024
SellerFrühwald
DateJanuary 20, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Kiev" at auction Coinhouse - October 8, 2023
SellerCoinhouse
DateOctober 8, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Kiev" at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
SellerBAC
DateSeptember 20, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Kiev" at auction Numismática Leilões - April 18, 2023
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateApril 18, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Kiev" at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
SellerBAC
DateMarch 29, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Kiev" at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
SellerKatz
DateDecember 22, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
******

How much is the silver coin of USSR 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Kiev"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Roubles 1977 "Olympics - 1980. Kiev" with mark ЛМД is 25 USD for regular strike and 25 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Roubles 1977 "Olympics - 1980. Kiev" with mark ЛМД?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 5 Roubles 1977 "Olympics - 1980. Kiev" with the letters ЛМД is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Roubles 1977 "Olympics - 1980. Kiev" with the letters ЛМД?

To sell the 5 Roubles 1977 "Olympics - 1980. Kiev" with the letters ЛМД we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

