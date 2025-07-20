5 Roubles 1977 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter33 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC251,562
- Mintage PROOF122,167
Description
- CountryRussia
- PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
- Denomination5 Roubles
- Year1977
- MintMoscow
- PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1977 "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2871 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place October 25, 2024.
How much is the silver coin of USSR 5 Roubles 1977 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn"?
According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Roubles 1977 "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn" with mark ММД is 6 USD for regular strike and 30 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Roubles 1977 "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn" with mark ММД?
The information on the current value of the Russian coin 5 Roubles 1977 "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn" with the letters ММД is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the 5 Roubles 1977 "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn" with the letters ММД?
To sell the 5 Roubles 1977 "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn" with the letters ММД we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.