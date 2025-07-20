flag
5 Roubles 1977 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1977 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn"
Reverse 5 Roubles 1977 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn"

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC251,562
  • Mintage PROOF122,167

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination5 Roubles
  • Year1977
  • MintMoscow
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:6 USD
Average price (PROOF):30 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Roubles 1977 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (19)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1977 "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2871 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place October 25, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn" at auction Klondike Auction - July 20, 2025
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn" at auction Klondike Auction - July 20, 2025
SellerKlondike Auction
DateJuly 20, 2025
ConditionPF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionPF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
SellerKatz
DateApril 14, 2024
ConditionPF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
SellerKatz
DateMarch 31, 2024
ConditionPF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn" at auction Frühwald - January 20, 2024
SellerFrühwald
DateJanuary 20, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn" at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
SellerBAC
DateSeptember 20, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn" at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
SellerBAC
DateMarch 29, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn" at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
SellerKatz
DateDecember 22, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn" at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
SellerBAC
DateOctober 5, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn" at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
SellerBAC
DateMay 11, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - April 3, 2022
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateApril 3, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn" at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
SellerKatz
DateMarch 20, 2022
ConditionPF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - December 26, 2021
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateDecember 26, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - October 24, 2021
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateOctober 24, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 4, 2021
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateAugust 4, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - March 14, 2021
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateMarch 14, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn" at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2017
SellerSoler y Llach
DateOctober 27, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn" at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2017
SellerHERVERA
DateOctober 26, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn" at auction Russiancoin - June 30, 2016
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 30, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of USSR 5 Roubles 1977 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Roubles 1977 "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn" with mark ММД is 6 USD for regular strike and 30 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Roubles 1977 "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn" with mark ММД?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 5 Roubles 1977 "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn" with the letters ММД is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Roubles 1977 "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn" with the letters ММД?

To sell the 5 Roubles 1977 "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn" with the letters ММД we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

