flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC251,562
  • Mintage PROOF122,167

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination5 Roubles
  • Year1977
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:25 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (9)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1977 "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn" with mark ЛМД. This silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1798 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place September 20, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn" at auction Katz - September 21, 2025
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 21, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn" at auction Coins NB - March 30, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateMarch 30, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
SellerTMAJK sro
DateMarch 14, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
SellerTMAJK sro
DateMarch 14, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
SellerPesek Auctions
DateNovember 15, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn" at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn" at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
SellerCoins.ee
DateNovember 8, 2020
ConditionMS68 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn" at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2017
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 27, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn" at auction Russiancoin - June 30, 2016
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 30, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn" at auction Russiancoin - June 30, 2016
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 30, 2016
ConditionPROOF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of USSR 5 Roubles 1977 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Roubles 1977 "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn" with mark ЛМД is 25 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Roubles 1977 "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn" with mark ЛМД?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 5 Roubles 1977 "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn" with the letters ЛМД is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Roubles 1977 "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn" with the letters ЛМД?

To sell the 5 Roubles 1977 "Olympics - 1980. Tallinn" with the letters ЛМД we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of RussiaCoin catalog of USSRCoins of Russia in 1977All Russian coinsRussian silver coinsRussian coins 5 RoublesNumismatic auctions